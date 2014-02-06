Need a Scandal Fix? Here's an Exclusive Teaser To Keep You Going Till Its Return On February 27th!

Scandal fans, how are you holding up? It's been what feels like forever since the winter finale, and we still have a little under three weeks left until Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) returns to our small screens on February 27th. But until then, here's a sneak peek at the premiere featuring First Lady Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) that will temporarily satisfy your hunger for all things Scandal—blackmail, infidelity, and corruption included—along with a break-down of some of Pope's finest fashion moments, thanks to costume designer genius Lyn Paolo.

As for our favorite moments? We couldn't get enough of Pope's lust-worthy houndstooth Dior coat from her visit to Fitz's Vermont getaway, her periwinkle blue Armani suit during an intense hostage moment, and the stunning black-and-white structured Rubin Singer gown from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And we're expecting to see a lot more fashion-defining moments when Scandal returns on ABC from its hiatus.

Want more Scandal details? Get the inside scoop on all of Olivia Pope's looks straight from costume designer Lyn Paolo!

