Naomi Watts on the Pros and Cons of Having Bill Murray's Phone Number

The beautiful and talented Naomi Watts has two Oscar nominations to her name, a fellow famous partner (Liev Schreiber) with whom she has two children, and an amazing, decades-spanning resume that includes the eagerly anticipated Insurgent. But even with all of those incredible accolades to her name, the most impressive thing on the star's resume may just be having the phone number of the legendary, but elusive Bill Murray. Watts stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where she revealed that she has Murray's digits, and the pros and cons that come with having it.

After starring with Murray on the acclaimed dramedy St. Vincent (a movie in which, she confirmed, was a party on the set everyday around him), Watts told host Jimmy Kimmel that she and the funny man became friends and that "Now and again I get a weird text message from him." But, in addition to his unique texts, Watts found out the hard way that "having his phone number is a big deal" and "once people know you have the phone number, it's a hot commodity." In fact, Watts has become something of Murray's reluctant, unofficial agent for the star who notoriously has no representation and is hard to get in touch with.

Still, even with the phone woes, Watts has nothing but high praise for Murray, saying, "He's a special guy."

