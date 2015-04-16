Naomi Campbell Schools James Corden on a Proper Runway Walk

There’s no doubt that James Corden has turned The Late Late Show into must-watch television, but he might be getting a little ahead of himself. “I’m probably one phone call away from a major modeling contract,” he told last night’s guest, supermodel Naomi Campbell. “I was wondering, would you be able to teach me how to walk fierce on the catwalk?”

Game as ever, the Empire star led him to a runway and gave him a few key pointers. “Be humble,” she said. “Don’t be like, I’ve got it and I’m good.”

“But come on, I have got it,” Corden protested. “I’ve got it, and I’m going to flaunt it!”

Despite Campbell’s best efforts, she couldn’t get the host past a pale imitation of Derek Zoolander’s Blue Steel look. Her fellow guests, comedian Nick Kroll and Katherine McPhee, also gave the runway a shot with slightly better success— although Kroll’s suit jacket got stuck behind his microphone pack. Don’t worry guys, there’s a lot more to life than being really, really ridiculously good looking. Watch it all go down in the video above!

