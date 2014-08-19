Nail the Look: How to Get This Preppy Camo Manicure at Home

Aussie up-and-comer Natalie Pavloski (@nataliepavloskinails) first caught our eye with her cheeky celeb-faced fingers (her “Drake mani” is a must-google). After assisting nail pros Madeline Poole and Alicia Torello, she set out on her own in N.Y.C. nearly two years ago. For a jaw-dropping catalogue of her recent work, check out her Tumblr. Watch the above video to learn how to create Pavlovski’s "Preppy Camo" manicure, and get the step-by-step instructions below!

Preppy Camo Difficulty: 3 (out of 4) Drying Time: 35 minutes

1. Apply two coats of nude (our favorite is CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Forever Fawn, $6; drugstore.com). Let dry for 15 minutes.

2. Using nail striping tape (try Ibeauty, $12; amazon.com), block off the bottom third of your nail. Paint two coats of sage (Tomboy Bklyn Polish in Dead Prez and Paid in Full, $35 (sold as part of set); tomboybklyn.bigcartel.com), from cuticle to tape.

3. Once that dries (10 minutes), peel off the sticker and move it up a bit. Brush on two coats of forest green , from the bottom of the tape to the top of the sage. Let dry.

4. Now place the tape a quarter of the way down from the nail tip. Apply two coats of sage to the upper edge of the nail. Remove the sticker.

