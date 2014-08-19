Nail the Look: How to Get This Preppy Camo Manicure at Home

Sarah Walter
Aug 19, 2014 @ 4:45 am

Aussie up-and-comer Natalie Pavloski (@nataliepavloskinails) first caught our eye with her cheeky celeb-faced fingers (her “Drake mani” is a must-google). After assisting nail pros Madeline Poole and Alicia Torello, she set out on her own in N.Y.C. nearly two years ago. For a jaw-dropping catalogue of her recent work, check out her Tumblr. Watch the above video to learn how to create Pavlovski’s "Preppy Camo" manicure, and get the step-by-step instructions below!

Preppy Camo Difficulty: 3 (out of 4) Drying Time: 35 minutes

1. Apply two coats of nude (our favorite is CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Forever Fawn, $6; drugstore.com). Let dry for 15 minutes.

2. Using nail striping tape (try Ibeauty, $12; amazon.com), block off the bottom third of your nail. Paint two coats of sage (Tomboy Bklyn Polish in Dead Prez and Paid in Full, $35 (sold as part of set); tomboybklyn.bigcartel.com), from cuticle to tape.

3. Once that dries (10 minutes), peel off the sticker and move it up a bit. Brush on two coats of forest green , from the bottom of the tape to the top of the sage. Let dry.

4. Now place the tape a quarter of the way down from the nail tip. Apply two coats of sage to the upper edge of the nail. Remove the sticker.

The look that I painted today is a really simple, clean, just striped look, a very chic and easy to do. Put two layers of a nude color, at home the best way to achieve this look, and the easiest way, it to use a tape. So you wanna make sure that the two layers of nude are completely dry, you don't wanna put the tape down and then for it to pull the color off. [MUSIC] For the design part, this is where you're gonna be using the tape. You'll see that there are, there are two colors but there's three stripes. You wanna start right at the base of cuticle with the lightest green. You wanna put a piece of tape. You design with the stripe, you gonna want, then you paint that. Pull the piece of tape off and then, you're gonna get the next color, the dark green and do the same step. So pull the tape a little bit down, design with the stripe, paint it, pull the tape off. Third stripe, you can either free hand or use tape whichever you are comfortable. And you're gonna just use that light green again and just right at the tip of the nail glide the, glide the brush across. [MUSIC] To complete the look you're gonna add a top coat. You want to make sure you, tap the tip of the free edge so that you really feel the polish on and then it will last a little bit longer for you.

