6 Pieces To Help You Nail The Celebrity Street Style Look

Kate Marsanico
Sep 14, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Fall is here. And it’s time for denim. Think past the same old sweater and jeans combo. There are so many ways to update your look. Go for statement shades and bootcut jeans. Fitted tee, ankle boots and cropped jeans are a great style, too. And, yes, mixing and matching denim is OK. Double it up with a combination of light and dark washes. Denim is the perfect pairing of glamour and grunge.

The InStyle StyleList lets you see for yourself! Watch as Executive Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn shows you the hottest denim of the season.

