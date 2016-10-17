Nail Art Know How: You're Golden

Buckle up: N.Y.C. nail pro Mar y Soul was inspired by the glimmering gold closures on fall coats and boots when creating this high-shine design. "Your nails are an accessory, just like the buckles on your clothes,” says the pro, who started by prepping nails with a base coat. Once dry, she applied two coats of Dior polish in Obscure 818 ($27; dior.com). (The deep khaki creates a neutral base that won't compete with the glitz to come.) Then, for a box-like effect, Mar y Soul swiped on a thick line of Formula X polish in Revved Up ($11; sephora.com)—a twinkly gold—from the middle of the nail extending to the tip. A second coat of the same intensified the glittering effect. Finish off with a clear top coat, et voilà! You’re golden, girl.

Show Transcript [MUSIC] [MUSIC]