Nail Art Know How: Window Dressing

As nail art devotees, we've always wondered if it might just be the nails—not the eyes—that are the windows to the soul. (After all, a fresh #ManiMonday is our favorite way to express ourselves.) Manicurist Miss Pop took a literal approach to our theory, creating a window-like design inspired by YSL Mon Paris Eau de Parfum ($92; sephora.com).

Courtesy

Get the look by applying a layer of clear base before topping with a coat of YSL's translucent pink "Rose Splash" nail polish ($28; yslbeautyus.com). Next, use a striper brush dipped in CND Creative Play nail polish in "Polish My Act" ($7; sallybeauty.com), a bright silver, to create borders along the top and sides of each nail. Repeat the process until the lines connect and create a squared-off inner border.

Then, use a fresh striper brush dipped in Orly's deep-black "Liquid Vinyl" polish ($9; orlybeauty.com) to line the bottom edge of the nail. Add thickness to create a flattened half-moon shape.

Lastly, brush on a bit of clear top coat to act as adhesive, and use an orange stick to affix a stud to the bottom center of each nail. Then, paint the rest of the nail with a final layer of top coat. It's window dressing made easy.