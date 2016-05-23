Nail Art Know-How: Wicked Borders

Don’t shelve your vampy lacquers this spring. Featuring our winning dark polish from 2016 Best Beauty Buys (Essie in Wicked, $9; essie.com), this design subtly enhances the natural curves of your nail with just a few dashes of the bordeaux classic.

“It feels like a cool remix of the traditional French manicure style,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Ami Vega. Check out the step-by-step in this video. Happy #ManiMonday!