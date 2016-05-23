Nail Art Know-How: Wicked Borders

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
May 23, 2016 @ 10:30 am

Don’t shelve your vampy lacquers this spring. Featuring our winning dark polish from 2016 Best Beauty Buys (Essie in Wicked, $9; essie.com), this design subtly enhances the natural curves of your nail with just a few dashes of the bordeaux classic.

RELATED: See All Our Winning Best Beauty Buys Nail Products Here

“It feels like a cool remix of the traditional French manicure style,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Ami Vega. Check out the step-by-step in this video. Happy #ManiMonday!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!