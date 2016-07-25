Nail Art Know How: Water Lines

Are you living in chambray dresses and boyfriend jeans this summer? Then let this neutral blue-on-blue design complete your monochromatic look. The understated tones make for a refreshing neutral, and the patterned lines feel graphic, not loud. You’ll need a skinny striper brush to create this series of strokes, says N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi. But don’t sweat your unsteady hands: “The lines don't need to be perfect. This tone-on-tone print is is very subtle, so you can get away with a few mistakes.”

