Nail Art Know How: Triple Layer

If Marc Jacobs Divine Decadence Eau de Parfum ($97; sephora.com) were an object, it’d be a plush blue velvet couch with bronze button-tufting. And if it were a manicure, it’d be a multi-tonal teal with just a touch of gold, says nail artist Miss Pop, who created the design above.

Courtesy

To get the look, start with clear base before laying down two coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty “Warm Blue” nail polish ($18; sephora.com). Then, starting at the base of your nail, apply a swipe of Deborah Lippmann nail polish in “I’ll Take Manhattan,” a shimmering teal ($20; deborahlippmann.com). Stop the swipe a third short of the tip of the nail.

Next, use a striper brush dipped in the base color—“Warm Blue”—to round out the sides, top, and tip of the swipe you just created. The result is an arched effect that nods to the opulence of the Art Deco movement.

Once the layer has dried, apply a short stroke of CND Vinylux nail polish in “Brass Button” ($11; loxabeauty.com) in the bottom center of the arch you just created. Finish with a layer of ultra-glossy top coat for maximum decadence.