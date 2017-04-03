Nail Art Know How: Strong Point

We'll get straight to the point: This graphic mani—designed by nail pro Alicia Torello—requires a steady hand and a sharp set of eyes. But rest assured the end result is totally worth the extra T.L.C.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, dip a striper brush in NARS' teal "Koliary" polish (narscosmetics.com for similar shades) and create a small triangle at the center base of the nail.

Next, use a fresh striper brush dipped in OPI's pinky-red "Dutch Tulips" polish ($10; ulta.com) to add a chevron line in the middle of the nail.

Then, use a third striper brush dipped in Essie's purple "Find Me A Mannequin" polish ($12; essie.com) to recreate the chevron pattern along the tip of the nail.

Finish up by refining the borders, then set the look with clear top coat. Who said nail art was pointless?