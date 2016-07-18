Nail Art Know How: Square on the Line

The simple combination of multi-colored thin and thick lines make this a super easy DIY, even for a nail-art novice. "Since the lines are minimal, the design itself doesn’t feel over-the-top,” says N.Y.C. pro Jin Soon Choi who created this look. “And the vertical lines are flattering, as they elongate the nail beds,” she says. To create the longer line, use a striper brush for a fluid, super-thin stroke. For the shorter one, Choi suggests cutting the tip of your polish brush with small scissors so that the bottom is a blunt, and straight across, as opposed to tapered. To nail the finer points, check out our video here.

