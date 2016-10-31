Nail Art Know How: Spooky Stripes

When it comes to Halloween-themed nail art, “spirited” and “understated” don’t have to be mutually exclusive, says N.Y.C. manicurist Mar y Soul. To strike the balance, the pro gave a traditional orange and black color scheme some breathing room with a negative-space design. To start, she painted on a coat of clear base. She then swiped on a slightly-diagonal stripe of Formula X polish in Dark Matter, an inky black, across the center of each nail. After, Mar y Soul added a thinner swipe of RBG’s pumpkin-colored Monarch polish diagonally across the top two thirds of nails before finishing with top coat. (If you'd like, add some interest by varying the positioning of the stripe on each nail.) And there you have it—Halloween nails so simple, it’s almost scary.

