Nail Art Know How: Splattered Art

Novices and anti-perfectionists rejoice: This marbleized pattern doesn't rely on precision. It does, however, require a tool likely not already in your nail kit: a straw. First, apply a base coat. “I like to use one with a bit of a tint, as it helps light polishes go on less streaky,” says N.Y.C. nail pro Katie Jane Hughes, who created the look. She likes Butter London Nail Foundation priming basecoat ($18, ulta.com). Then paint on two coats of beige or taupe polish, like Formula X polish in Wondrous ($13; sephora.com). Once it dries, select a contrasting color. We love a deep, rich hunter green (try YSL nail polish in Fur Green, $28; saks.com). To create the splatter effect, grab a small straw. Hughes suggests using a coffee straw, which is much smaller than standard versions. Then dip the end of your straw into the green polish; aim it over the bed of your nail, and blow to distribute the splatters. Yes, there will be a mess-and that's okay. When you've finished one hand, dip a firm brush in nail polish remover and use it to clean up around the cuticles. "The stiff fibers will act like an eraser and lift away excess polish," says Hughes. Finish the look with a clear top coat.

