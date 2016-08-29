Nail Art Know How: Silver Rain

Give glitter a sophisticated spin by going for a tone-on-tone look, as N.Y.C. nail pro Julie Kandalec demonstrates with this gray and silver design. If you've tried using glitter polishes before, you know it can take several layers of polish to get enough glitter onto your nail beds. So before starting this DIY project, take a tip from Kandalec: Pour out several drops of polish onto a paper towel and allow the base to absorb a bit. When you dip your brush into this pool, “you’ll be left with more glitter particles than base,” she says. “This approach keeps you from swiping on multiple coats in order to achieve that opaque glitter effect,” says Kandalec. Another plus? Fewer layers of polish allow your digits to dry faster. To nail the rest of this how-to, check out our video here. Happy Mani Monday!

