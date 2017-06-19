Nail Art Know How: Show Your Stripes

Go ahead—show off your stripes with this peek-a-boo design by manicurist Gina Edwards.

To get the look, start with clear base coat. Then, use Kiss Nail Artist Paint in White ($7/three shades; target.com) to lay down the base of a vertical stripe across the center of the nail. (The small brush makes it easier to gauge where the center lies.) Go over the stripe you just created with Essie nail polish in "Blanc" ($9; essie.com).

Then, paint the right side of the nail with Butter London nail polish in "Kerfuffle" ($15; butterlondon.com). Paint the left with Deborah Lippmann nail polish in "Blue Orchid" ($18; deborahlippmann.com).

Next, use a striper brush dipped in OPI nail polish in "Eurso Euro" ($10; ulta.com) to create an arch opposite the natural moon of the nail. Then, use the same polish to cover the top three-quarters of the nail.

Finish up with top coat, then go show the world those stripes.