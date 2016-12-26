Nail Art Know How: Shape Play

We like to think of the vessel containing Miu Miu's eponymous Eau de Parfum ($90; sephora.com) as a case study in shape play: There's something juuuust right about how the circular cap sits atop the diamond-tufted base. Inspired, we called in manicurist Miss Pop to teach us how to translate the same sensibility to our fingertips.

Courtesy

To get the look, apply clear base before painting on two coats of CND Creative Play nail polish in "Drop Anchor" ($7; sallybeauty.com). Then, dip a striper brush in Zoya's "Snow White" ($10; zoya.com) and draw a diagonal line from the base—about two-thirds in towards the right—just short of the upper left tip of the nail. Then, using the same hue, fill in the space to the left of the line you just created.

Next, use a fresh striper brush dipped in Orly's glitering-gold "Luxe" nail polish ($8; sallybeauty.com) to form a small, solid triangle that fits snugly in the bottom-right corner of the nail. Above it—towards the upper-right tip of the nail—create a red dot using a tool dipped in Dior's cherry-red "Rouge 999" nail polish ($27; dior.com).

Finish with a clear top coat, and your nails will be in tip-top shape—in more ways than one.