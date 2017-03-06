Nail Art Know How: Seeing Stars

This week's manicure—designed by Jessica Washick—has us seeing stars. Or, at the very least, the twinkle emoji.

To get the look, start with clear base, then paint on two coats of Deborah Lippmann's "Pretty Young Thing" polish ($18; deborahlippmann.com).

Once the hue has dried, use a striper brush dipped in OPI's bright-white "Alpine Snow" polish ($10; ulta.com) to create diamond-like stars. Start with a cross shape, then use the striper brush to beef up and curve the edges. Place the stars at random for added palyfulness.

Lastly, finish up with topcoat. Talk about star power.