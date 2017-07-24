Nail Art Know How: Rose Quartz

Keep the good vibes going all week long with this crystal-inspired #ManiMonday by nail pro Casey Herman.

To get the look, paint on one coat of Essie Gel Couture nail polish in "Hold The Position" ($12; essie.com).

Next, combine one-part Essie Gel Couture nail polish in "Sheer Fantasy" ($12; essie.com) with one-part polish thinner. Dip a striper brush in the mixture, and create two to three small squiggles at random on each nail.

Then, dip a fresh striper brush in OPI nail polish in "Don't Touch My Tutu" (similar shades available at ulta.com) and trace the underside of each of the squiggles you just created. While the polish is still tacky, follow up with a coat of "Sheer Fantasy" over the entire nail.

Finally, lock in your look with Essie's Gel Couture top coat ($12; essie.com) for a high-shine, crystal-clear finish.