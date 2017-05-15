Nail Art Know How: Rise & Shine

It's #ManiMonday: Time to rise (and shine) to the occasion. This week's sparkly design is brought to you by manicurist Elle, who has used the same technique on her client Blake Lively. (No big deal, right?)

To get the look, start with clear base before applying two coats of Chanel nail polish in “Coquillage” ($28; nordstrom.com).

Next, swipe Zoya nail polish in "Gilda" ($10; zoya.com) on the outer corner of a makeup sponge. Then, dab the sponge diagonally across the top left third of the nail. Chances are you've now got some pigment on the skin around your nail—you can clean that up using a nail art brush dipped in polish remover.

Next, apply a thin layer of RGI’s 24K Gold nail polish ($25; 24byrgi.com) over the swipe you just created.

Finish with clear top coat, and you've got a glittering ombré mani that rivals any sunset.