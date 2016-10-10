Nail Art Know How: Purple Moon

Take a walk on the dark side of the moon with this shimmering, multi-textured design. “I was inspired by October nights,” says N.Y.C. nail pro Mar y Soul, who created the look. First, apply base coat. Then paint on two layers of a black and silver speckled polish, like Julep nail polish in Bernadette ($14; julep.com). After drying, apply one coat of Zoya Matte Velvet top coat ($10; zoya.com). Layering a matte finish over a metallic base creates a really rich finish, reminiscent of a luxe fabric, says Mar y Soul. Lastly, sweep a half-circle along the side of each nail with Formula X nail polish in Pedal to the Metal ($11; sephora.com). Check out the how-to video here, then start experimenting!

