Nail Art Know-How: Polished Pyramids

The second design in our May series of Best Beauty Buys winners features the best overall neutral and best dark polishes (Deborah Lippmann in Naked, $17; deborahlippmann.com and Essie in Wicked, $9; essie.com respectively). If you’re someone who shies away from brights, this beige-and-berry pyramid will give you a pop of color without shocking your system. New York City pro Ami Vega, who created the look, layered the two shades against a bare nail for a sophisticated take on negative space art. "This look is inspired by tribal shapes,” she says. “And combining the berry with a neutral feels fun, yet chic.” Check out how easy it is to nail the look.

