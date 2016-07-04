Nail Art Know How: Plaid Stripes

We’re all about upgrading your summer mani with bold shapes and graphic designs, so this month we’re bringing you custom creations by nail artist Jin Soon Choi. First off, this inspired take on traditional plaid.

“This gingham or plaid-like print is so reminiscent of casual summer fabrics,” says the backstage regular, and creator of the eponymous line, Jin Soon Nail Polish. To get your lines crisp and straight, invest in a striping brush, like the one you’ll see in this video. If you have trouble finding the right red, consider this: go for a warm orange-toned red if you have medium-dark skin and blue based cherry red if you have fair skin. Check out the steps in this video, then brush along. Happy Mani Monday!

