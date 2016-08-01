Nail Art Know How: Pink Diamonds

To kick off our August shine series, we’re bringing you a 3-D look inspired by the trend of glass nails. Created by N.Y.C. manicurist and creative director of Paintbox nail studio, Julie Kandalec, this textured effect is actually pretty easy to execute. In addition to your standard supplies (a neutral nail polish, top coat and orange sticks), you’ll need a small pair of scissors, and a colored sheet of cellophane to mimic the look of real glass. And while we love the convenience of quick-drying top coats, you may want to avoid them here as "it'll dry too quickly before you can place the pieces properly,” says Kandalec. Follow along with our video then don’t forget to share your work!

