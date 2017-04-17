Nail Art Know How: Piece Out

Say "piece out" to your standard negative space mani with this fresh take by nail pro Alicia Torello.

To get the look, start with clear base before applying two coats of Dior's "Junon" nail polish ($27; nordstrom.com).

Next, use a striper brush dipped in Zoya nail polish in "Tara" ($10; zoya.com) to create a small triangle in the center base of the nail. Then, using the same striper brush, create a line towards the tip of the nail with a notch that "matches" the triangle you just created.

Fill in the space between the line and the tip of your nail using the same brush, and finish with clear top coat. And, there you have it—this week's #ManiMonday is a total piece of cake.