Nail Art Know-How: Petite Triangles

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
Sep 05, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Splashes of glitter and stick-on rhinestones are one way to get attention—but they’re not the only way. Here, tiny triangles create a geometric design that feels bold in it’s simplicity. “I love the precision of this style,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Katie Jane Hughes, who created the modern mani. To get those sharp angles, Hughes suggests cutting a striper brush in half width–wise. “This creates a super-thin brush, which necessary to paint very small shapes,” she says. Such a clean color palette (here the black accents pop against a camel background) go with just about any outfit in your closet, she says. Now that you’ve gotten a primer, master the brush work with this video.

 



