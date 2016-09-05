Nail Art Know-How: Petite Triangles

Splashes of glitter and stick-on rhinestones are one way to get attention—but they’re not the only way. Here, tiny triangles create a geometric design that feels bold in it’s simplicity. “I love the precision of this style,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Katie Jane Hughes, who created the modern mani. To get those sharp angles, Hughes suggests cutting a striper brush in half width–wise. “This creates a super-thin brush, which necessary to paint very small shapes,” she says. Such a clean color palette (here the black accents pop against a camel background) go with just about any outfit in your closet, she says. Now that you’ve gotten a primer, master the brush work with this video.

