Nail Art Know How: Peach Raindrops

These clouds and raindrops won’t damper your spirit this summer. The soft peachy hue is opaque enough that it stands out against sheer neutrals without being too loud. “It's soft but not sheer, so it still packs a punch,” says pro Deborah Lippmann who created the look.

For this raindrop effect, don’t try to be a perfectionist, “each nail doesn’t need to look exactly the same, it should look a little quirky and imperfect,” says Lippmann. Check out the step-by-step in the video above to nail the look. Happy #ManiMonday!