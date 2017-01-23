Nail Art Know How: Orange Slice

As the chilly days of winter press on, we're looking for a slice of summer anywhere we can get it—even on our fingertips. And manicurist Rica Romain made it happen with this week's orange Crush-inspired design.

To get the look, start with clear base before applying two coats of Nails Inc's bright-white "Floral Street" polish ($15; nailsinc.com). Allow the layers to dry completely.

Now the fun begins: Grab a strip of reinforcement rings—yep, the same ones you used on looseleaf back in middle school—and cut each one in half. Then, gently adhere the halves on each nail, making sure to vary the placement. Be sure to press down thoroughly on each sticker, as any air bubbles may allow polish to seep through during your next step. Which is...

Paint the exposed area of the nail with two coats of Essie's bold orange "Meet Me At Sunset" ($9; essie.com). Let the polish dry completely before removing the reinforcement rings using tweezers. Doing so will expose the layer of white underneath for a peek-a-boo effect.

Finish up with topcoat, and give yourself a pat on the back: You've just managed to trick your fingers into thinking it's mid-July.