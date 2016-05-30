Nail Art Know-How: Negative Space Squared

As our final Negative Space design featuring our winning 2016 Best Beauty Buys nail polishes, we’re showcasing China Glaze’s poppy orange hue (Sun of a Peach, $9; amazon.com) in a subtle, peek-a-boo pattern even a minimalist would embrace.

By creating a negative-space design on only one accent nail per hand, we’re able to keep the overall effect subdued and elegant – but if you want a cut-out on every digit, by all means pick up your striper brush! “I was inspired by a Henri Mattisse piece called "The Snail,” which is literally cut-out paper,” says N.Y.C. Manicurist Ami Vega. “It inspired me to create "cut out" looks such as this one.” The bright peach shade is fresh and classic for summer and "a flattering accent to any skin tone,” says Vega. "It gives off a vacation vibe, making you feel as if you’re on a tropical island,” she says. Inspired yet? Now hit play and check out the step-by-step.