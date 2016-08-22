Nail Art Know How: Mix and Matte

Not one to whip out the glitter and stencils to dress up your digits? No problem. This monochromatic look relies on texture to elevate your nail art game. "The combination of matte and shiny polishes creates an interesting design on the nail," says N.Y.C. pro Julie Kandalec, who dreamed up this modern mani. Opt for a bright, juicy hue like orange. “It’s so much more fun than using a basic red,” she says. But don’t feel boxed in: You can pick any colors you like, as the design relies on the use of matte and glossy top coats to create the multi-textural effect. Check out the how-to video here, then start experimenting!

