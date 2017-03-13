Nail Art Know How: Middle Ground

So you work in a corporate office where a full-on glitter mani isn't going to fly. Or maybe you're just indecisive. (Hey, it's a woman's perogative to change her mind.) Either way, you'll love this middle-ground mani designed by Jessica Washick.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, paint on two layers of Londontown's "Full Monty" nail polish ($18; londontownusa.com).

Next, use a striper brush dipped in OPI's bright-white "Alpine Snow" polish ($10; ulta.com) to draw a line at the tip of the nail. Let dry completely, then paint the left, vertical side of the nail with Deborah Lippmann's golden "Autumn In New York" polish ($20; hsn.com).

Finally, add a coat of Essie's glittering 'Rock At The Top" nail polish ($9; essie.com) over the golden area you just created.

Finish with clear top coat, and you've got yourself a mani that's not too plain and not too glittery. In fact, you might say it's juuust right.