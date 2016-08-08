Nail Art Know How: Midas Touch

No doubt a smattering of glitter on your nail beds is a total mood booster. But for a more subtle take on shimmer, we turned to N.Y.C. manicurist and creative director of Paintbox nail studio Julie Kandalec, who crafted a subdued design that feels modern, fresh, and still fun. The sophisticated spin involves dotting a round of gold glitter at the base of an otherwise white nail. "Fine glitter creates a more opaque and dense dot. says Kandalec. While the look is incredibly easy to do yourself, if you want your spheres looking completely uniform, grab a dotting tool to deposit the glittery polish, as opposed to dabbing the surface with the tip of a wide brush. “With this design, you get maximum impact for minimal effort,” Kandalec says. Get the details in this video now!

