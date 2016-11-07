Nail Art Know How: Lucky Stars

Manicurist Tracylee had stars—and the patterns from fall shows like Anna Sui and Mary Katrantzou—in her eyes when designing this celestial mani. The trick to avoid looking like you just stepped out of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century? Skip the glitter, hold the stickers, and opt for a cool-toned palette, says the pro. Layering shades of blue not only produces a surprisingly neutral result, but also looks amazing with your weekend denim.

To get the look, first apply a clear base. Then paint on two coats of KB Shimmer’s periwinkle “Little Boy Hue” ($9; kbshimmer.com). Once the layer has dried, dip a striper brush into a few drops of Morgan Taylor’s “Deja Blue” ($9; loxabeauty.com), a bright navy, and outline the top half of a star at the tip of the nail. Use the same brush to fill in the outline and "color in" the star.

Next, clean your striper brush and dip it into Essie’s pure-white “Blanc” ($9; essie.com) before repeating the process on the opposite edge of the nail. After, move on to your other tips, but vary the placement of the stars to add visual interest. You'll be seeing stars in no time.