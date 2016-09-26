Nail Art Know How: Inverted T-Straps

Who says “Wicked" bordeauxs are your only color options for fall? This fresh negative-space mani combines poppy teal and soft gray for a neutral look that will still offer impact. First apply base coat. Before painting on your blue hue, "dip your striper brush into the bottle and then swirl it against the neck to remove excess polish," says N.Y.C. pro Katie Jane Hughes, who created this look. Draw a half moon at the base of each nail (try Zoya nail polish in Leah $10; zoya.com).). Use the same color to draw an arc over the tip of each nail. Now with a contrasting hue (like Zoya’s Natty, $10; zoya.com), outline the half moons. The, starting at the center top of the half-moon, paint a line up to the center of each nail. Finish with top coat. When you get to the next hand, flip the colors but follow the same steps, starting by painting blue half-moons at the base of each nail. "Reversing the colors creates a subtle, yet cool, graphic effect," says Hughes. Watch the video for full inspo. Happy mani Monday!

