Nail Art Know How: At-Home Chrome

If there were an award for the most viral nail trend of 2016, our vote would have to go to chrome. So in the spirit of evolution, we’re calling this week’s high-shine mani—designed by nail pro Geraldine Holford—our take on Chrome 2.0.

To get the look, start with clear base before applying one coat of RMS Beauty’s pearly “Luminizer” nail polish ($15; rmsbeauty.com).

Allow the hue to dry, then apply nail glue along the cuticle in a “U” shape. While the glue is still tacky, gently dab the area with nail foil—Holford’s favorite can be purchase at DollarNailArt.com—to allow the metallic finish to transfer.

Seal in your handiwork with a swipe of top coat, then put on your sunglasses—your nails are shining, girl.