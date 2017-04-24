Nail Art Know How: Half & Half

Think of this week’s design—created by nail pro Alicia Torello—as a black and white cookie for your fingertips: It’s twice as nice as your run-of-the-mill plain mani.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, apply a solid swipe of any shade of pink—Torello alternated between Essie’s “Fiji” and “Backseat Besties” ($8 each; essie.com) and OPI’s “Short Story” and “Mad for Madness Sake” ($10 each; ulta.com), but the choice is yours—and allow to dry.

Next, choose an opposing shade (lights and darks pair best) to paint one vertical half of the nail. It’s optional, but you can use a striper brush here to ensure an extra-clear line of division.

Finish with top coat, and you’ve got yourself a simple and chic #ManiMonday.