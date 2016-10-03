Nail Art Know How: Glittering Berry Tips

Upgrade your standard bordeaux mani this Fall with a touch of tinsel. Unlike most sparkling lacquers, “this glitter is almost fringe-like,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Mar y Soul, “and that’s what makes the look feel far more sophisticated.” Inspired by a version she created for model Ashley Graham for the 2016 VMA's, Mar y Soul applied a base coat before painting on two coats of Formula X nail polish in “Obsessed” ($11; sephora.com). It’s a beautiful, full coverage red, so you won’t get any streaks,” she says. Then dab Essie nail polish in “Tassle Shaker” ($9; essie.com) along the tips of the nail, applying it more sparingly as you reach the center of the nail. You want to mimic the look of leaves falling to the ground in autumn, she says. Seal nails with a layer of top coat for a smooth finish and extra shine. Now pick up your brush, watch our video and start posting your #ManiMonday creations!

Show Transcript [MUSIC] [MUSIC]