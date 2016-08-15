Nail Art Know How: Foiled Again

It’s time to trade in your standard nail polish for some foil with this cool metallic look. “Metallic colors like silver, gold and bronze, always look chic and instantly upgrade a look,” says pro Julie Kandalec who created the look. And this look is perfect if you’re not a brush whiz, “the foil pieces should be laid down in a random pattern,” says Kandalec.

“The colors should overlap, it shouldn’t look too perfect,” says she. While you’re can add a contrastic base coat underneath, Kandalec recommends going bare, “it lets the art stand out on its own so the design elements can be the star."

