Nail Art Know How: Foiled Again

Sheryl George
Aug 15, 2016 @ 10:00 am

It’s time to trade in your standard nail polish for some foil with this cool metallic look. “Metallic colors like silver, gold and bronze, always look chic and instantly upgrade a look,” says pro Julie Kandalec who created the look. And this look is perfect if you’re not a brush whiz, “the foil pieces should be laid down in a random pattern,” says Kandalec.

“The colors should overlap, it shouldn’t look too perfect,” says she. While you’re can add a contrastic base coat underneath, Kandalec recommends going bare, “it lets the art stand out on its own so the design elements can be the star."
 

