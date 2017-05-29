Nail Art Know How: Fine Lines

Get in line (see what we did there?) for this week's #ManiMonday, designed by nail pro Elle.

To get the look, start with clear base before applying two coats of Morgan Taylor nail polish in "Deja Blue" ($9; loxabeauty.com).

Next, paint a thick stripe down the middle of the nail using OPI nail polish in "Is That a Spear in Your Pocket?" ($10; ulta.com).

Then, paint a slightly thinner stripe—on top of the one you just created—using a striper brush dipped in NARS nail polish in "Thasos" ($20; narscosmetics.com).

We think you see where this is going, but here's the big finish: Add a razor-thin stripe on top of that stripe using a striper brush dipped in Essie nail polish in "Blanc" ($9; essie.com).

Finish up with top coat, and it's safe to say you've earned your stripes.