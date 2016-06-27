Nail Art Know How: Dotted Half Moon Manicure

In the last installation of our dotty designs, we’re giving you a speckled negative space look in aquatic hues. "This is such a playful design,” says pro Deborah Lippmann who created the look. “It could work for a music festival or it can be a "something blue" for a modern bride,” says she.

While we love the look of light and dark blues, feel free to experiment with similar shades of other color families (like lilac and plum or mint and emerald). Check out the steps in this video, then brush on along.