Nail Art Know How: The Dotted French Manicure

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Sheryl George
Jun 20, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Think of gray as the LBD of nail color;  it goes with anything, always looks chic and signifies minimalist cool. This dotted french manicure takes a cue from the popular salon style but reinvents the look in a more modern, whimsical way. "Gray is a great alternative to the super brights and neons that people tend to wear in the summer," says pro Deborah Lippmann who created the look.

This simple DIY is easy enough for a nail art newbie. Check out the step-by-step in this video. Happy #ManiMonday!

 

