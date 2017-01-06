Nail Art Know How: On The Dot

Don't ask us why, but lately we've had an insatiable fascination with dots. If you don't believe us, check our eBay history—we spent the holidays trolling for vintage Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton bags. Getting the look in nail art form, however, proved to be far less elusive—all thanks to manicurist Rica Romain.

To recreate the look, start by applying clear base. Then, lay down two coats of Essie's beige "Sand Tropez" nail polish ($8; essie.com).

Next, use a ball-tipped tool dipped in Nails Inc's forest-green "Bruton Mews" ($14; sephora.com) to create an arch of dots at the base of the nail. (Consider the shape of your natural moons as a guide.)

Finally, finish the look with clear top coat. Congratulations—you've just dotted your way to a fresh new mani.