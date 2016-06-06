Nail Art Know How: Domino Dots

We’re playing connect the dots this June, bringing you a new speckled design every Monday from master nail artist Deborah Lippmann. Our first DIY pattern jibes perfectly with your fresh summer wardrobe. "Black and white nails looks chic and clean, and pair with any color or outfit,” says Lippmann, who has worked with Lupita Nyong’o and Amy Schumer.

"Dots are super easy to create at home so it's great for a nail art newbie," says Lippmann. Use a dotting tool or the back of a bobbi pin to create an even circle. Check out the steps in this video, then brush on along.