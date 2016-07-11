Nail Art Know How: Divided Moon Mani

Ready for a new moon? This artistic nail design by N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi finds semi-circles along the sides of your nails, rather than at the base. Divided cleanly by thin black lines, “the graphic shapes look like modern art,” Choi says.

Since you’ll be working with a trio of different shades for this look, polish the base of your nails in a neutral tone, like beige. Find an opaque, rather than super-sheer, formula so you only need to apply one layer of it, suggests Choi, who used Obsessive Compulsive nail lacquer in Covet ($10; occmakeup.com). If you apply too many thick coats of polish over your nails, it can actually cause your mani to chip faster, she says. Now check out our step-by-step video, and brush along.