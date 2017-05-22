Nail Art Know How: Different Strokes

They say there's different strokes for different folks, but we think this week's arty design—created by manicurist Elle—is pretty much universally appealing.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, apply two coats of Julep nail polish in "Lola" ($14; julep.com).

Next, create four diagonal strokes across the nail using a combination of Pear Nova nail polish in "Uptown Grit" ($6; pearnova.com) and Zoya nail polish in "Cala" ($10; zoya.com).

Give your work a moment to set, then go back in with a nail art brush dipped in polish remover to softly blur the edges between the lines you just created.

Finish with clear top coat, and you're #ManiMonday ready.