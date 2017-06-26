Nail Art Know How: Day & Night

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Dianna Mazzone
Jun 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Sure, we're all for neons, but the most wearable nail art transitions as easily from day to night as your favorite LBD. Case in point: This black and white design by Gina Edwards that features a just a subtle fleck of glitter.

To get the look, start with clear base. Use Essie nail polish in "Blanc" ($9; essie.com) to create a slightly-diagonal line across the tip of the nail.

Then, use Deborah Lippmann nail polish in "Fade To Black" ($18; deborahlippmann.com) to create a diagonal swipe that criss-crosses the white stripe you just created.

Next, add clear top coat. While the polish is still tacky, use a nail art brush from Kiss Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Set ($10; target.com) to add glitter—also included in the kit—over the black swipe.

And that's how day-to-night nail art is done.

