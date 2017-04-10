Nail Art Know How: Crimson Corners

Manicurist Alicia Torello has cornered the market on chic graphic manis—and this week's design is a literal case in point.

To get the look, start with clear base before painting on two layers of NARS ' "Hunger" nail polish ($20; sephora.com).

Next, dip a striper brush in Deborah Lippmann nail polish in "My Old Flame" ($18; nordstrom.com) and create a diagonal stripe from the lower corner across the width of the nail, about two-thirds up.

Then, use a fresh striper brush dipped in JinSoon nail polish in "Audacity" ($18; nordstrom.com) to fill in the area below the line you just created.

Finish with clear top coat, and just like that, you've got yourself a geometric ombré ripe for a #ManiMonday 'gram.