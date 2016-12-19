Nail Art Know How: Confetti-Ready

As much we love a holiday-themed mani, you won't find us—or manicurist Rica Romain, who created this week's look—gluing jingle bells to our pinky fingers. Cue the design above, which features a festive shape that simply suggests a Christmas tree.

Recreate the look by laying down a coat of clear base, then painting on two coats of Nails Inc's strawberry "Noble Street" polish ($15; sephora.com). When the layer has dried, place two pieces of tape diagonally down the nail. The negative space created by the tape should form an upside-down triangle.

Then, use a dotting tool dipped in Nars nail polish in "Milos," a bright gold ($20; narscosmetics.com), to create small circles within the triangular area you just created. There are no rules for placement here—in fact, dots that slightly overlap the tape will add interest to the final design. Repeat the same process using Chanel's silver "Liquid Mirror" polish ($28; chanel.com).

Finally, peel off the tape and add a few swipes of top coat to seal the deal. And just like that, you've got a holiday mani that won't look stale come December 26th.