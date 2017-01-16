Nail Art Know How: Checked Out

Check this out: You can master a gridded manicure without measuring tape, or even a steady hand. Instead, just employ a little bit of strategic tape work, says manicurist Rica Romain.

To get the look, apply clear base before topping with two coats of Chanel nail polish in "Beige Beige" ($28; chanel.com). Allow the polish to dry completely before placing two pieces of striping tape across the nail—one horizontally, and one vertically—to create a four-part grid. Make sure the tape adheres completely on the nail—any bubbles will cause the additional layers of color to bleed.

Once the tape is secure, fill in the bottom left and top right quadrants of the grid using Tom Ford's deep-wine "Plum Noir" nail polish ($36; tomford.com). Then, fill in the bottom right and top left quadrants using Nails Inc nail polish in "Mayfair Market," a rose-gold included in the brand's Nail Fuel Kit ($29; sephora.com).

When both hues have dried completely, carefully remove the striping tape with tweezers. Clean up any edges using your "Beige Beige" base and set with top coat. Your next #ManiMonday post? Check!