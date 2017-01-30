Nail Art Know How: Buttoned Up

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Dianna Mazzone
Jan 30, 2017 @ 10:00 am

We like to think of this week's look as a palate cleanser for our #ManiMonday wardrobe. Designed by manicurist Geraldine Holford, it's all about a basic black stripe—with just a hint of shimmer.

To start, paint a vertical stripe down the center of the nail using Formula X's jet-black "Dark Matter" polish ($15; sephora.com). Allow the layer to dry completely.

Next, dip the spherical end of a dotting tool into Chanel's shimmering "Liquid Mirror" nail polish ($28; chanel.com). Place two dots along the stripe—one at the top, and the other at the bottom.

Finish with top coat, and you've got yourself a buttoned-up manicure that's not the least bit stuffy.

 

 

